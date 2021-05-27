Cancel
Allegany County, NY

Allegany County's Memorial Day events

By KATHRYN ROSS Olean Times Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day in Allegany County will be marked by two celebrations leading up to the day and several more reverent memorials across the county. Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 restrictions, some communities in the county are foregoing parades and will mark Memorial Day with small ceremonies at local cemeteries and at war memorials in parks — but not in Belfast and Belmont.

