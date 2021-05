Warner Media made some big announcements today, as they announced their upcoming slate for 2021. First up is a Friday night movie series, hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Friday Night Vibes “will be ground zero for those who love movies, the culture, music and hanging out at the beauty salon and barbershop. With a mix of comedy, celebrity interviews and musical performances, Haddish, along with a resident DJ, will guide viewers through this celebration of life, cultural diversity, special behind-the-scenes moments and authentic conversation.” The movie party launches on TBS June 18th at 7:30 PM ET.