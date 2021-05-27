Cancel
Butler, PA

Mask Mandate Will Be Lifted By June 28th

By Tyler Friel
wbut.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActing Secretary of Health Alison Beam says that, no matter what, the state will be lifting its mask mandate on June 28th. She made the announcement at a press conference Thursday. Beam also added that if the state reaches the 70 percent of fully vaccinated adults prior to that deadline, the mask mandate would be lifted earlier than June 28th.

