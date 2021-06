SEATTLE, June 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Bioinformatics Platforms Market. Rapid development of the next-generation sequencing technology has augmented the number of available microbial genomes. The increasing number of microbial genome sequences has led to a higher demand for bioinformatics platform tools that are known to support the comparison of closely related genomes. Bioinformatics platform combines statistical analysis modules to enable faster and easier analysis and integration and visualization of different types of big data generated through analysis of microbial genomes. Various bioinformatics tools for comparative analyses on gene-level have been developed such as IMG/M, MicrobesOnline, MBGD, Roary, and EDGAR.