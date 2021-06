CRESWELL – Creswell basketball coaches Jesse Thomas and Tyler Hollingsworth can only hope that Tuesday’s opening-game action is a harbinger of things to come. The boys, after leading by only a point early in the third quarter, pulled away for a 67-40 victory at Elmira. The girls, meanwhile, led 17-0 after one quarter and 29-2 at halftime before cruising to a 64-10 home victory over an Elmira team that includes eight freshmen.