Becky L. (Moore) Barrett, 46, of NuMine, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. Please note the updated time for the celebration of Becky’s life will be at 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the New Hope Assembly of God, 9500 State Route 85, NuMine, Pa. 16244 with the Rev. Steve Kromer and the Rev. Mel Masengale co-officiating.