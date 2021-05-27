Thrilling Waterparks Within A Half Days Drive Of East Texas

Furnished Efficiency Apartment- Short Term Monthly Rental - Charming fully furnished efficiency apartment. This property is located within walking distance to Downtown Ruston and LA Tech University. The living area offers a couch, queen bed, and smart tv. The kitchen is fully stocked with all of the essentials, including gas stove and refrigerator. The bathroom features a walk-in shower and bath linens. This property also has a shared laundry room. This home can sleep up to 2 people. All utilities included (Water, electricity, gas, and internet). Monthly rate is $750 plus $40 cleaning fee at the end of your stay. For other rates please contact our office, this property has a 3 night minimum. You can contact our office at 318-255-0001 or visit our website "www.318RentalPros.com" and select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property. A member of the Rental Pro's team will contact you.