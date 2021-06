Students at Southside High will remain on a hybrid schedule until the end of the school year after increased COVID-19 cases on campus. The hybrid switch initially took effect Monday to quell coronavirus cases at the high school. The Lafayette Parish School System announced Friday the new attendance plan would remain in effect through May 28, the last day of school for students. On a hybrid schedule, students alternate days of in-person learning and at-home work. Students are broken up into A and B cohorts based on their home address.