Singer Rina Sawayama Tapped To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

EXCLUSIVE: In what will be her feature film acting debut, Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4. They are keeping her role under wraps, and the film is being directed by Chad Stahelski from script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

MoviesGamespot

The Division Movie Brings On New Director To Replace John Wick's David Leitch

As suspected, the upcoming Netflix movie based on The Division will not be directed by John Wick's David Leitch. Ubisoft clarified on Thursday that Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously directed Skyscraper and is also helming Netflix's Red Notice, has been hired to replace Leitch. Ubisoft also confirmed that Ellen Shanaman...
Movieslaughingplace.com

4K Review: “Speed” Has All the Heart-Pounding You Remember, Starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock

If you were a box office analyst in 1994, odds are you didn’t have a lot of money down on Speed becoming one of the highest grossing films of the year. After all, it had been passed around through several studios, including Disney, before being produced by 20th Century Fox on a modest budget of $30 million. Sandra Bullock was not yet a household name and Keanu Reeves was far from the first choice to headline the film, but against the odds, the film was not only an instant success, but has endured as a classic over 25 years later. Now available in 4K Ultra HD from Buena Vista Home Entertainment, fans can experience Speed in a whole new way.
Musicpapermag.com

Is a Rina Sawayama Lady Gaga Remix Actually Happening?!

After spending months setting off smoke detectors in my apartment, burning offerings in front of the makeshift shrine I had built in the back of my closet hoping to manifest a world where Rina Sawayama and Lady Gaga were on the same track together, it looks like my wish might finally be coming true.
MoviesTVOvermind

John Wick Movies Get the Honest Trailers Treatment

There’s a reason why analyzing John Wick isn’t such a popular thing to do among many people, and it’s because the closer one analyzes it the more they pick up tidbits about the movie that don’t make as much sense when they’re slowed down and don’t really allow a person to keep their sense of wonder intact as they might like. In other words, slowing John Wick down really begins to degrade and destroy the movie. The closer a person looks at these movies the more they’ll see that it’s basically a revenge story being enacted by a guy that was a former assassin but upon the loss of his wife and then the killing of his dog, that his wife left to him, revenge will become all he cares about as he goes after the son of a mob boss, and then after the mob boss. If it had ended there in the first movie it might have been okay, but a second movie came along and, well, we know how that’s gone so far. There’s no denying that the action of John Wick is insane and definitely addictive since it’s quick, brutal, and it definitely puts a lot of people on the side of Wick since even with his wife gone he had a life, and peace of mind as far as anyone knew. When life came back to claim him though it was obvious that he wasn’t too happy about it and meant to dish out as much pain as possible. Unfortunately, even doing the job he was hired for in the second movie wasn’t enough since so many assassins and other individuals wanted him dead and were intent on taking him out themselves. Normally one might think that taking on a person like John would be done best from a distance, but something about the world in which John occupies appears to demand that everyone that tries to take him out does so face to face unless they’re cowardly like the guy that came to him in the second movie. There are still plenty of individuals that talk a good game but can’t fight to save their lives, and those are generally the individuals that people root to see killed.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

24 Things We Learned from the 'Speed' Commentary

Welcome to Commentary Commentary, where we sit and listen to filmmakers talk about their work, then share the most interesting parts. In this edition, Rob Hunter boards a bus destined for destruction with the 90s action classic, Speed. Jan de Bont‘s directorial debut, 1994’s Speed, remains one of the decade’s...
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Mary Elizabeth Winstead looks really freakin' cool in these preview images for Netflix's Kate

After Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody, the “John Wick but with a different actor and not as good” genre is still running strong, long after films like Atomic Blonde failed to launch their own franchises. The latest entry in this proud tradition looks like it’s going to be Kate, a new Netflix movie directed by French filmmaker Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (who previously directed The Huntsman: Winter’s War after doing VFX for Snow White And The Huntsman) about a “ruthless criminal operative” with 24 hours to get revenge on her enemies after she’s “irreversibly poisoned.” That may sound more like a Crank than a John Wick, but the thing that makes this like John Wick is that it stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, an actor who doesn’t normally do action movies, and also John Wick set the new mold for modern revenge movies and nobody really cares about Crank anymore.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Brit Awards 2021: Rina Sawayama, Griff and Pa Salieu shortlisted for Rising Star award

Rina Sawayama, Pa Salieu and Griff have been shortlisted for the Brit Awards 2021 Rising Star Award.The prize, which evolved from the Brits “Critics’ Choice” award last year, aims to predict the future stars of UK pop.Previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Rag’N’Bone Man,Florence + the Machine, and last year’s winner Celeste.The shortlist is selected by a panel of music editors and critics, radio and music TV station heads, plus songwriters, producers and live bookers.Griff, 20, began making music when she was 11 years old. She signed to Warner Records in 2019 and went on to release two successful...