Singer Rina Sawayama Tapped To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

There’s a reason why analyzing John Wick isn’t such a popular thing to do among many people, and it’s because the closer one analyzes it the more they pick up tidbits about the movie that don’t make as much sense when they’re slowed down and don’t really allow a person to keep their sense of wonder intact as they might like. In other words, slowing John Wick down really begins to degrade and destroy the movie. The closer a person looks at these movies the more they’ll see that it’s basically a revenge story being enacted by a guy that was a former assassin but upon the loss of his wife and then the killing of his dog, that his wife left to him, revenge will become all he cares about as he goes after the son of a mob boss, and then after the mob boss. If it had ended there in the first movie it might have been okay, but a second movie came along and, well, we know how that’s gone so far. There’s no denying that the action of John Wick is insane and definitely addictive since it’s quick, brutal, and it definitely puts a lot of people on the side of Wick since even with his wife gone he had a life, and peace of mind as far as anyone knew. When life came back to claim him though it was obvious that he wasn’t too happy about it and meant to dish out as much pain as possible. Unfortunately, even doing the job he was hired for in the second movie wasn’t enough since so many assassins and other individuals wanted him dead and were intent on taking him out themselves. Normally one might think that taking on a person like John would be done best from a distance, but something about the world in which John occupies appears to demand that everyone that tries to take him out does so face to face unless they’re cowardly like the guy that came to him in the second movie. There are still plenty of individuals that talk a good game but can’t fight to save their lives, and those are generally the individuals that people root to see killed.