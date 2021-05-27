Cancel
What you need to know for Memorial Day weekend in Corpus Christi

Cover picture for the articleHow to handle traffic and trash Memorial Day weekend in Corpus Christi. Corpus Christi declared itself ready for visitors to return in mass to its bountiful and beautiful beaches for the long Memorial Day weekend, announcing traffic adjustments and requesting a little help with litter. About 40,000 drivers a day are expected to cross the John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway that connects Corpus Christi to North Padre Island over the three-day holiday weekend.

