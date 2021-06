Shop for heavy-music vinyl, apparel, toys and more — including classic Rammstein albums — over at our store. Rammstein just announced that their North American stadium tour has been rescheduled for 2022, which has left plenty of time for frontman Till Lindemann to keep his attention zeroed in on his solo project. To that end, the theatrical metal icon's latest release is the new single "Ich Hasse Kinder," which translates to "I Hate Children" and arrives with a characteristically over-the-top music video, directed by filmmaker Serghey Grey. Blood is shed, kids are screamed at. It's all very Rammstein-ian in its bombast and bizarreness. Watch and listen above.