Lightbits Labs Announces Carol Platz as Vice President of Marketing

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany adds industry veteran to scale software-defined storage and cloud infrastructure solutions globally. Lightbits Labs, the pioneer and leader in NVMe over TCP (NVMe/TCP) software-defined storage, today announced Carol Platz as Vice President of Global Marketing. Carol will lead Lightbits Labs’ strategic marketing initiatives and global marketing team with responsibilities spanning inbound and outbound marketing, demand generation, corporate communications, and channel marketing. Carol’s expertise and keen understanding of the customer journey will be influential in executing the company’s vision to expand customer implementations for new use cases and the catalyst that will drive the next phase of growth for Lightbits.

