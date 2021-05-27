Lightbits Labs Announces Carol Platz as Vice President of Marketing

TS Bank, an eight location southwest Iowa community bank announces Amy Coenen as assistant vice president of ag and business banking. Coenen has over 10 years of banking and finance experience and possesses a B.A. in finance and banking from Buena Vista University. She lives in rural Elk Horn, on her family’s acreage with her husband and two children. Coenen most recently served as the assistant vice president of personal banking in Atlantic and has been with the company for nearly four years. Coenen is also a member of the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce and enjoys various volunteer work. In her free time, she likes to garden, reinvent furniture and spend quality time with family.