Post spawn walleye locations in Lake Pend Oreille 2021

I promised last week that the reports would switch over to mostly to Devils Lake and Lake Sakakawea for the next couple of months, so with that said, let’s get to it!. First off, I’d like to let everyone know, in case you didn’t know already: we are extremely spoiled here in North Dakota! Our fishing is way above the curve. I get clients daily from all over the country and they always say the fishing here is way better than other places they have fished. To be honest, they are right.