Post spawn walleye locations in Lake Pend Oreille 2021
Idaho Fish and Game continues to track acoustic-tagged walleye in Lake Pend Oreille. This allows fishery biologists to learn more about walleye distribution and movement. It also provides information to help anglers better target walleye and participate in the angler incentive program. Between late-fall 2019 and continuing into spring 2021, biologists have tagged about 55 walleye with acoustic transmitters, about 45 of which are still active and at-large. Biologists also added more stationary receivers throughout the system and in some of the shallow bays to provide more detailed information than in past years.idfg.idaho.gov