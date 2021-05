A St. Petersburg man was linked to an armed burglary and carjacking after he left his cell phone behind at the scene, Pinellas sheriff’s deputies said. Police said that at about 7:45 a.m. on April 20, a man who lives in the 6700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S awoke and went to his living room to begin working from home. He noticed his laptop was missing, then saw a burglar in his kitchen.