LETTERS: Program worth supporting and remembering the Waco tornado
Having lived through 2020 and five months of 2021, it has often been tempting to despair for the future. It is no secret that we are a deeply divided people. Recently I had the privilege of attending an event which restored hope and joy (at least for the evening.) Last Thursday night (May 20) was the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 and 2021 from McLennan County CWJC. Christian Women's Job Corps, whose motto is "Nurturing Women, Transforming Lives," is a hidden gem in the Waco and surrounding community.wacotrib.com