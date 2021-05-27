Vention, the Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), and FANUC enter an alliance for the direct sale of FANUC CRX collaborative robot cells online

Radica Software, the developer of Electra Cloud electrical CAD software, has partnered with OpenBOM to integrate their online collaboration solutions. The integration creates a new feature that allows users of Electra Cloud to export and convert bills of materials (BOM) directly into OpenBOM with just a few clicks. This new feature is crucial for any team working on design projects using multiple software such as 2D/3D CAD drawing solutions, who can now have all BOM reports exported easily into a centralized location on OpenBOM and allow team members access the files in real-time. The new feature is particularly helpful to anyone using Onshape product design platform and at the same, it is also available to all users of Electra Cloud.