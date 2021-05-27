Cancel
Vention, the Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), and FANUC enter an alliance for the direct sale of FANUC CRX collaborative robot cells online

By AIT News Desk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVention, the cloud-based manufacturing automation platform (MAP), and FANUC, a world-leading manufacturer of industrial robots, are proud to announce their alliance in the field of collaborative robotics. Centered around the FANUC CRX cobot, this collaboration will enable prospective end-users, system integrators, and training centers to design and order complete, end-to-end robot cells directly from the Vention cloud platform.

