Black Knight’s Optimal Blue PPE Integrates with Fannie Mae API to Offer Scenario-Specific, Servicing-Released Premium Pricing

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Knight, Inc. announced that it has completed the integration of its industry-leading product and pricing engine, the Optimal Blue PPE, with Fannie Mae’s Servicing Marketplace API to provide clients with scenario-specific, granular pricing for servicing-released transactions. By connecting the two in real-time, the Optimal Blue PPE further enhances efficiencies and secondary marketing processes by fully automating the servicing-released premium (SRP) pricing of Fannie Mae loans.

