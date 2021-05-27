Black Knight’s Optimal Blue PPE Integrates with Fannie Mae API to Offer Scenario-Specific, Servicing-Released Premium Pricing
Black Knight, Inc. announced that it has completed the integration of its industry-leading product and pricing engine, the Optimal Blue PPE, with Fannie Mae’s Servicing Marketplace API to provide clients with scenario-specific, granular pricing for servicing-released transactions. By connecting the two in real-time, the Optimal Blue PPE further enhances efficiencies and secondary marketing processes by fully automating the servicing-released premium (SRP) pricing of Fannie Mae loans.aithority.com