Lancel Bags a Cloud Upgrade with Infor

It's never easy to sell a ring or watch worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and people willing to spend this much money on accessories are a tough crowd to please. When it comes to luxury sales, you have to go the extra mile. You have to wow your customers at shows and fairs, where they can try your masterpieces on or see them in motion, and it goes without saying that your brick-and-mortar boutiques must be more than mere retail outlets. Luxury is always social and tangible, hardly positive qualities during the pandemic. The virus hit the industry where it hurt — and hurt it did.