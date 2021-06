(BPT) - Terrance Williams always had an interest in fashion design. But a passion sparked when his sister gave him his first sewing machine for Christmas in 2010. He taught himself how to sew, first making pillows and blankets, then clothing and accessories. Terrance specifically wanted to create ethical and sustainable items but had trouble finding anything he liked. In 2014, he took matters into his own hands and brought his imagined ideas to life.