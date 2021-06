Mayor George D. Alpogianis has issued an Executive Order (2021-01) lifting the Village of Niles mask-wearing mandate. This change comes in light of new mask guidance issued last Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and this Monday by Illinois Governor Pritzker. The Village's change was issued on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 and takes effect on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The original Executive Directive requiring masks in Niles took effect on April 17, 2020.