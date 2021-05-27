newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Boris Johnson defends virus record after ex-aide's attack

By JILL LAWLESS
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnctI_0aDZOD2K00

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain's coronavirus response and is unfit for office, denying an allegation his government oversaw tens of thousands of needless deaths.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also hit back after Dominic Cummings singled him out for criticism in an excoriating attack on the government.

Cummings, who left his job as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser in November, claimed the government’s slow and chaotic initial response, and Johnson’s failure to learn from mistakes, meant that tens of thousands of people had died unnecessarily.

“People did not get the treatment they deserved. Many people were left to die in horrific circumstances," he said during his hours of testimony to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Cummings — whose key role in the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union helped propel Brexit-backer Johnson into the prime minister's post — said Johnson was “unfit for the job,”

Johnson brushed aside the criticism, saying “some of the commentary I have heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality.”

“This has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we’ve taken lightly,” Johnson said. He said that “at every stage, we’ve been governed by a determination to protect life, to save life.”

“What people want us to get on with is delivering the (reopening) road map and trying, cautiously, to take our country forward through what has been one of the most difficult periods that I think anybody can remember,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Cummings accused Hancock of lying to the public and said he “should have been fired” for mistakes including testing failures that saw patients with the virus discharged from hospitals to nursing homes. Around 20,000 people died with COVID-19 in British nursing homes in the first months of the outbreak.

Hancock said “the unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.”

“We worked as hard as we could to protect people who live in care homes,” he said at a news conference.

“But we could only do that once we had the testing capacity," Hancock added, saying "it wasn’t possible" to test everyone being discharged from hospitals at the start of the outbreak.

The health spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, Jonathan Ashworth, said the government had questions to answer, whether or not Cummings’ testimony was true,

“These allegations from Cummings are either true, and if so the secretary of state (Hancock) potentially stands in breach of the ministerial code,…or they are false and the prime minister brought a fantasist and a liar into the heart of Downing Street,” Ashworth said. “Which is it?”

The government says it will begin an independent public inquiry into its handling of the pandemic within the next year. Opposition politicians, and families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, want it to start sooner.

The U.K. has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe, and experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions in 2020 as three successive lockdowns hobbled the economy.

A mass vaccination campaign that started in December has brought confirmed cases and deaths down sharply, though Britain is now reckoning with a more transmissible new strain of the virus first identified in India. It is spreading across the country, with the number of cases doubling in the past week, according to Public Health England.

Scientists expect the variant become the dominant one in Britain, but they say existing vaccines appear to work against it.

Almost three-quarters of British adults have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 45% have had both doses.

The government has been lifting restrictions in stages, with indoor eating, drinking and entertainment venues reopening last week, but social distancing and mask-wearing rules still in place.

Hancock said it was “too early now to say” whether remaining social restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus could be lifted on June 21 as planned.

Johnson said removing the remaining measures would depend on how much the new variant drove an increase in cases, and the speed of the vaccination campaign.

“I don’t see anything currently in the data to suggest that we have to deviate from the road map,” he said. “But we may need to wait.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The New Attack#Britain#State Secretary#Press Secretary#Ap#The European Union#British#Labour Party#Public Health England#The Associated Press#Criticism#Testimony#Deaths#Politicians#Campaign#London#Horrific Circumstances#Downing Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Entertainmentcrossroadstoday.com

UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony that came at the end of a tumultuous week during which a former top aide said he was unfit for office. The couple wed Saturday at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral...
U.K.bbcgossip.com

Matt Hancock has Boris Johnson’s backing – for now | Katy Balls

To sack the health secretary would be to lend weight to Dominic Cummings’ criticisms of the prime minister. When Dominic Cummings gave evidence to MPs last week, few cabinet ministers came away unscathed. But one man suffered the most: Matt Hancock. While the former senior No 10 aide pulled no punches with his former boss, Boris Johnson – declaring him unfit to lead – it was the health secretary who ended up bearing the brunt of Cummings’ attacks.
Relationshipsnewsthump.com

Boris Johnson’s wedding vows exclusively revealed

Boris Johnson has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret wedding ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, and we can today exclusively reveal his wedding vows, which were tailored specifically for the Prime Minister and his unique approach to matrimony. Johnson tied the knot for the third time yesterday, in a...
Worldstirlingnews.co.uk

Tory ‘civil war’ putting June 21 unlocking at risk, Starmer warns

Boris Johnson and his ministers are too busy “covering their own backs” to properly counter the threat posed by the Indian coronavirus variant, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed. Following Dominic Cummings’ explosive evidence about the Prime Minister’s handling of the pandemic, Sir Keir said “mistakes are being repeated” as...
Relationshipsnewsthump.com

Boris Johnson never had a coherent wedding plan, blasts Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ wedding was allegedly just made up as they went along, like everything else the prime minister is involved with, according to Dominic Cummings. Giving evidence to parliament’s Nuptials Select Committee, Dominic Cummings has revealed that the Prime Minister’s ‘small’ and ‘secret’ wedding was actually down...
Public Healthdistincttoday.net

Boris Johnson ‘ranted at Matt Hancock over care home testing failure’

Boris Johnson launched an expletive-laden rant at Matt Hancock over care home testing failures as Covid spread, it was claimed today. The PM is said to have raged at the Health Secretary over the lack of screening for people discharged from hospitals into homes when he returned to work after his own near-miss from the disease in March last year.
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson falls out of favour with public as Tory poll lead slashed in wake of Cummings evidence

Boris Johnson no longer enjoys the approval of the public and the Conservatives' lead fell by seven points in the wake of Dominic Cummings's testimony this week, new polling suggests.The prime minister's net approval rating plunged 12 points to -6 per cent in an Opinium survey conducted after his former special adviser told MPs Mr Johnson was not fit to lead the country.The same poll put the Tories on 42 per cent, down two points, and Labour on 36 per cent, up five points from the 12-month low of the last survey, which was taken after the latter's defeat...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds to delay honeymoon

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have opted not to take an immediate honeymoon, as congratulations flowed in following their secret wedding on Saturday. The couple are instead expected to take time off and celebrate their marriage with a larger group of family and friends next summer, after a surprise ceremony in Westminster Cathedral and a low-key Downing Street garden reception.
RelationshipsBBC

Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral. The marriage took place in a "small ceremony" on Saturday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesman said. The spokesman added that the couple would celebrate again with family and friends next summer, with their...
EconomyThe Guardian

Matt Hancock broke ministerial code over family firm given NHS contract

Matt Hancock broke the ministerial code by failing to declare a stake in a family company that won an NHS contract. A “technical” oversight by the health secretary was uncovered by Christopher Geidt, the government’s new adviser on ministerial standards, who also said Boris Johnson acted “unwisely” over the funding of renovations to his Downing Street flat.
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson will be forced to decide on child Covid vaccinations

Medical advisers will next month insist that Boris Johnson makes a political decision on whether to vaccinate children and will not offer a firm recommendation, The Telegraph understands. In a break from previous practice, the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI) is expected to set out "options and consequences"...
Politicsbbcgossip.com

Angela Rayner demands detailed answers on Boris Johnson’s refurb

Labour’s deputy leader says it is ‘scarcely believable’ PM did not know who funded work on flat. Labour has demanded that the full details of how Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat renovation was funded are released after he was cleared of breaching the ministerial code. Deputy leader Angela Rayner has...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Labour asks PM to reveal all donor funding after he ‘acted unwisely’ on flat refurb

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has said the PM acted “unwisely” in the handling of his flat refurbishment and found a “significant failing” in his approach – but judged there was no breach of the ministerial code.Mr Johnson pushed on with the costly renovation of 11 Downing Street without knowing how it would be paid for, and remained in the dark about its funding until controversy erupted in the press, Christopher Geidt found.Labour has called for the PM to reveal any other projects donors have paid for. “We know this isn't the only aspect of the prime minister's lifestyle that...
U.K.The Independent

What will it take for Boris Johnson to realise what a mess Brexit is?

While the country has been grappling with the pandemic, businesses have been dealing with an extra burden. Brexit. According to Boris Johnson, the difficulties they’re encountering in dealing with the new post-EU arrangements amount to “teething problems”. What, though, does he know? This, after all, is a prime minister who,...