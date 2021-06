Dave Gibson, Longmont. The mass shooting on March 22, 2021, at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, struck closer to home than others in what seems to be an endless string of senseless tragedies witnessed on our television screens. For Officer Eric Talley, Denny Strong, Neven Stanisie, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowski, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, and Jody Waters, it cost them their lives. Tremendous sadness and a void that can never be filled remain for the spouses, children, moms, dads, brothers, sisters, relatives, and friends left behind.