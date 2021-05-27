Cement Truck Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Accident North Of Grand Junction

The driver of a cement truck suffered only minor injuries after rolling it onto its side Wednesday. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident occurred at approximately 11:23 a.m. on U Avenue near 185th Street, north of Grand Junction. Twenty-seven-year-old Norman Taylor of Ames was northbound on U Avenue in a 2015 Mack cement truck when he lost control. He sideswiped a southbound 2013 Ford Edge, driven by 67-year-old Nancy Carhill of Jefferson, striking the driver’s side mirror. The Mack truck then rolled onto its side and slid onto the shoulder of the southbound lane. Taylor was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of his injuries. The Mack truck was totaled in the accident. The Ford Edge had an estimated $500 in damage. The accident remains under investigation. Grand Junction Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene.