Preparing graduate students for the future of work outside academia

Mary Learner spent her graduate school career studying Shakespeare and other Renaissance writers while Brianna Vickerman was in a chemistry lab studying the delivery of therapeutic drugs. In the course of obtaining doctorates in English and comparative literature and chemistry, the two haven’t typically crossed paths. However, both women, along with students who are getting advanced degrees in fields like journalism, public health and government, are participating in The Graduate School at UNC-Chapel Hill’s new program CareerWell this spring.