Auburn BPW Allows Moving Ahead With Source Water Protection Plan

 6 days ago

Wednesday, May 19, the Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW) authorized Dave Hunter, general manager, to sign documents relating to the Source Water Protection Plan. The plan began Thursday, April 1 and runs through Saturday, April 1, 2023. The utility will be eligible to obtain federal funding in the event of drought. The goal of the strategy is to reduce potential contamination of the groundwater and experience lower nitrate runoff. The course of action consists of voluntary inspections of onsite wastewater systems, capping at least 20 abandoned wells, working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Nemaha Natural Resources District (NNRD) to implement buffer strips, and communication and education portions of crop programs.

