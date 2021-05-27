Paul Van Doren, co-founder of the Vans company whose sneakers became a hit around the world – obituary

There are many—one would be Nicholas Roth, my childhood violin teacher, a Hungarian who, together with his cello-playing brother, had escaped a concentration camp by swimming with their instruments across a river in the early stage of World War II. He was 70 or so when he taught me and his kindness, skill and connection as a musician, determination and resilience were incredibly inspiring to my 10-year-old self. Terence Conran has to be another. I first met him when I was 19. He employed around 35,000 people at that time and I was lucky enough to work and spend time with him at his glorious country home in Berkshire. Every single detail of the house and the gardens were perfect to me. From the rambling vegetable patches to the collections of antique glass and ceramics, they all seemed to combine into a magical world of often quite ordinary things coming together to make something extraordinary.