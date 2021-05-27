Cancel
Paul Van Doren, co-founder of the Vans company whose sneakers became a hit around the world – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Van Doren, who has died aged 90, was the co-founder of Vans, a family shoe business that grew into a multibillion-dollar enterprise and a global brand. In 1966 Van Doren set up the Van Doren Rubber Company in Anaheim, California, with his brother James, selling rubber-soled men’s shoes for $4.49 and women’s for $2.29. The company was so new that initially many of the boxes on the shelves were empty – and there was no change available from the till. The first customers tried on samples and placed their orders, and the shoes were manufactured overnight ready for collection the next day.

