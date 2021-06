Bug Spotting Rewards helps speed game testing, and Qudo B2B Marketplace connects developers with service providers to foster creation of new titles. QUDO, a proof-of-gameplay reward mechanism and cryptocurrency for the gaming industry, announced new developer-focused features on their platform that are designed to streamline and improve the game development process. Qudo helps developers grow their audiences and improve their games by rewarding players in cryptocurrency for their time, scores, and other achievements, all with no blockchain experience necessary.