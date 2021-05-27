Even after early NHL playoff exit, Panthers still optimistic

Runner Up: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, C. The Hart Trophy is awarded annually to the “player judged most valuable to his team” and this year it will go to Connor McDavid. McDavid has been on a whole different level this year, scoring 100 points in 53 games which is by far the most in the league. McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl are single-handedly carrying the Oilers to the playoffs. Without McDavid on the OIlers, they would have drastically gotten worse which is why McDavid is deserving of this award.