Even after early NHL playoff exit, Panthers still optimistic
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers already know one thing that will be different going into next season. Expectations will not be low. Progress, and a lot of it, was made this season by the Panthers. They had their best regular season winning percentage in franchise history, but still couldn't get out of the first round of the playoffs — so it’s now 25 years and counting since Florida won a postseason series.www.swiowanewssource.com