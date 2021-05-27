newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs' Tavares skates 1 week after scary injury

Santa Maria Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice for a skate on Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision. Tavares skated at Scotiabank Arena with fellow Leafs forward Nick Foligno (lower-body injury), who will miss his...

santamariatimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skates#Scary Injury#Knee Injury#Maple Leafs#Ap#The Montreal Canadiens#Scotiabank Arena#Lower Body Injury#Toronto#Concussion#Playoff Series#Face#Trainers#Doctors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points in win

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs' second line contributed their first two goals Thursday. Tavares had a hand in Alex Galchenyuk's goal 16 seconds in before scoring one of his own three minutes later. The 30-year-old Tavares has 48 points (18 tallies, 30 helpers), 153 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 53 contests as a reliable contributor in the top six.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Edmundson fined $1K for dangerous trip on Maple Leafs' Tavares

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson has been fined $1,000 for a dangerous trip on John Tavares in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. Tavares was not injured on the play, which occurred late in the second period. Edmundson has three goals and...
HockeySporting News

How long is John Tavares out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Maple Leafs captain

The Maple Leafs suffered a big blow Thursday night when star center John Tavares went down with an apparent head injury against the Canadiens. Tavares suffered the injury in the first period when he took an accidental knee to the head from Montreal's Corey Perry while falling to the ice. The Leafs captain struggled to move and had to be stretchered off the ice in a scary-looking scene. He was taken to a local hospital and kept overnight for evaluation.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Tavares on the Leafs' final two games: 'We just want to keep rolling'

Other than coming out of their final two regular-season games without injuries, the Maple Leafs have a couple of goals in mind. In sixth place overall in the National Hockey League with 76 points before games on Tuesday, the Leafs, who have an outside shot at the Presidents’ Trophy, would like to move up the standings as high as possible.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Full practice participant Sunday

Nash (knee) centered the third line at practice Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Nash remains on long-term injured reserve after having missed the last 18 games of the season, but it looks like he's ready to return for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday. Interested fantasy managers should watch for his formal activation before rolling with him on their virtual squads.
NHLSports Illustrated

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash on Making his Team Debut in the Playoffs: 'Definitely Unique'

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Riley Nash details the experience of being traded while injured, debuting in the playoffs and being reunited with Nick Foligno in a matter of days. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

Tonight, the 27th Battle of Ontario came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators for the final time in the 2020-21 NHL season. It was the return of Frederik Andersen to the Maple Leafs net, his first start since March 19th. Just in time to give himself an NHL test ahead of the playoffs. His teammates know it’s a big game for Freddie and make sure to keep the Tkachuk away.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs final grades are in

Way back in February, when we and the season were young, I did a very early grading on the Leafs. A lot has changed since then, and there are several significant members on the team who weren’t even part of our imaginations at that time. When I did this exercise...