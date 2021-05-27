Cancel
Murphy, NC

Woman arrested for DUI

By Chad Dorsett
 9 days ago

A Murphy, North Carolina woman stands charged with driving under the influence of drugs and failure to yield the right of way to a vehicle. On May 17, a deputy was dispatched to Bridge Creek Road at Davis Gap Road for a two-car motor vehicle crash. After failing field sobriety tests, the deputy arrested 29-year-old Jessica Danielle Butler on the charges. She was transported to the Rabun County Detention Center for booking.

