SUDBURY – It had been roughly 700 days since the last time Sophia Brindisi took the home field with her Lincoln-Sudbury lacrosse teammates. After compiling 181 points over her first two high school seasons off 112 goals and 69 assists, the Stanford University lacrosse commit missed out on her junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With those 700 days having now passed, Brindisi returned to the L-S lacrosse field on Tuesday as the Warriors hosted Concord-Carlisle in their season opener.