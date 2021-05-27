Cancel
County Board Proclaims Community Action Month

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAY IS proclaimed Community Action Month by the Nemaha County Commissioners. At far left is Susan Keholm, development director of Southeast Nebraska Community Action. At right are Commissioners Mike Hall, District 1; Bryan Mellage, District 2 and Larry Holtzman, District 3. Nemaha County Herald photo by David Swanson. To read...

Multnomah County, ORmultco.us

Multnomah County Board briefed on new and enhanced investments to address community violence

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners received a briefing Wednesday, May 19, on new and enhanced investments to address an epidemic of community violence. The sharp increase in violence, from domestic violence and interpersonal disputes to skyrocketing incidents of gun violence, “has hurt and traumatized so many people over the last year,” said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, who opened the briefing.
Kalkaska County, MIantrimreview.net

Community should demand more from Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners

Residents, business owners and contractors interacting with Kalkaska County staff members should be aware that their needs may be met with frustration until sweeping changes are made. The Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners are making life miserable for the department heads suffering under their lack of leadership — and low morale is rampant.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Turtle board takes no action regarding boundary dispute

TOWN OF TURTLE — The Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors took no action Wednesday night following a closed session discussion regarding the pending lawsuit against the City of Beloit related to the municipalities’ boundary agreement. The board met in closed session for approximately an hour to discuss the lawsuit...
Randolph County, ALRandolph Leader

County board approves personnel actions after executive session

At last Thursday's Randolph County Board of Education meeting, the board met in executive session for some 50 minutes before approving the personnel action recommendations. A number of students and parents from Woodland were in attendance at the meeting and one student representing students at the school was called into the session with the board. It is not known exactly why the board met in executive session, but on the agenda it stated "to discuss current litigation and personnel."
Fremont County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Fremont County Seeks Public Input on Hazard Mitigation Draft Plan

Fremont County, in collaboration with its municipalities, has released the final draft of the recently updated Hazard Mitigation Plan. They will be accepting public comment until Friday, June 18. The Disaster Mitigation Act (DMA) is federal legislation that requires proactive, pre-disaster hazard mitigation planning as a prerequisite for some funding...
Woodbine, NJCape May County Herald

Woodbine Awarded Clean Communities Grant

WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Acting Commissioner Shawn LaTourette has stated the Borough of Woodbine has been awarded an $8,176 New Jersey Clean Communities grant. According to a release, Woodbine has received over $100,000 from this program over the past two...
Clymer, NYthecorryjournal.com

Clymer school board approves personnel, action items

CLYMER, N.Y. — A regular meeting of the Clymer Central School Board of Education took place in the CCS music room on May 26. Under board reports, Olson recognized senior Alison Einink, who was recently presented with a Congressional art award by Rep. Tom Reed (R-23rd) for one of her drawings.
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Updated mask guidelines for Albemarle County office buildings

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mask mandates in Albemarle County are being updated to match state and federal guidelines. According to a release, visitors to the Albemarle County Office Buildings on McIntire Road and Fifth Street Extended can follow the recently updated guidance as of Tuesday. This means that...
Sonoma, CAsonomasun.com

A busy month for your Board of Supervisors

“Undoubtedly, cannabis is a divisive issue in our community.”. After more than a year of critical focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, I am happy to see county staff hard at work on other mission-critical areas of focus. We opened the window for vegetation management grant applications, and our Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District staff have been hard at work sifting through proposals. Additionally, the Board considered and allocated funding toward a slate of county climate initiatives.
Scarsdale, NYscarsdalenews.com

Scarsdale Trustees to pilot consent agenda for meetings

The Scarsdale Board of Trustees decided May 25 to introduce the use of a consent agenda at its future public business meetings. The move is intended to expedite the passage of some routine noncontroversial items that would not require board discussion and would likely pass unanimously. School boards commonly use...
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Call to action for stronger alignment to address community issues

In my March column, I thanked the RBJ for its inaugural list of the “Power 100” in the Rochester region. I also issued a challenge for all of us listed to come together and focus our efforts on so many of the pressing issues facing Rochester today. I would like to clarify my intention with ...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Community Action Board Honors Community Advocacy Institute Graduates

The Montgomery County Community Action Board recently celebrated the 18 graduates of this year’s Community Advocacy Institute (CAI) with a virtual graduation ceremony. The virtual graduation program included personal statements from participants, expressing what the program meant to them and highlighting their future advocacy goals. Now in its fifth year,...
Washington County, MOtheijnews.com

Community Partnership In Washington County

There are 21 Community Partnerships in Missouri. Washington County Community Partnership is your local Partnership focusing on these Core Results: Children & Families Safe, Children & Families Healthy, Children Ready to Enter School, Children & Youth Succeeding in School, Youth Ready to Enter the Work Force & Become Productive Citizens, and Parents Working. 
Lansing, MImanisteenews.com

VanderWall named Legislator of the Year by Community Action Agencies

LANSING — The statewide association of Michigan’s 28 Community Action Agencies, Michigan Community Action, named state Sen. Curt VanderWall as their 2021 Legislator of the Year on May 19. The honor was presented virtually during the association’s annual awards ceremony, according to a news release. “Sen. VanderWall is a compassionate,...
Shelby County, INShelbyville News

Shelby County Community Calendar

Zion Evangelical Church’s Laundry Love event: This event takes place the fourth Tuesday of each month. Memorial Day Service with the VFW and the Legion at the Courthouse: Monday, May 31, Starting with the community band at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. General Degelow will speak, followed by a reading of service personnel from Shelby County killed during wars.
Newport News, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Housing & Community Development Annual Action Plan Adopted

The 2021-2022 update to the Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development has been approved by City Council. The plan will now be submitted to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to identify the city’s needs for housing and community development, the resources available to meet the needs and the priorities for directing the resources. HUD’s approval of this document enables the city to receive its annual entitlement grant funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) Programs. The estimated CDBG and HOME grant funds for next fiscal year total $2,388,613. The full plan can be viewed on the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s website. City Code Amended to Reflect Change to Local ElectionsCity Council approved amendments to the City Code to reflect actions taken at this year’s General Assembly regarding local elections. Senate Bill 1157 was passed in Richmond earlier this year which moved all local elections, including elections for mayor, City Council and School Board, from May to the November general election effective 2022. Along with the change in election day, those local elected officials whose terms are set to expire June 30, 2022, will remain in office until after the November election. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 8. Seating is limited at in-person meetings to allow for social distancing. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board seeks community input for plan

The Clark County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board is seeking community input for its five-year comprehensive plan. The plan provides an overview of programs and initiatives that can significantly benefit Clark County residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The board is currently prioritizing services, and wants to community opinions, experiences and...