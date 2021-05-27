County Board Proclaims Community Action Month

The 2021-2022 update to the Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development has been approved by City Council. The plan will now be submitted to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to identify the city’s needs for housing and community development, the resources available to meet the needs and the priorities for directing the resources. HUD’s approval of this document enables the city to receive its annual entitlement grant funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) Programs. The estimated CDBG and HOME grant funds for next fiscal year total $2,388,613. The full plan can be viewed on the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s website. City Code Amended to Reflect Change to Local ElectionsCity Council approved amendments to the City Code to reflect actions taken at this year’s General Assembly regarding local elections. Senate Bill 1157 was passed in Richmond earlier this year which moved all local elections, including elections for mayor, City Council and School Board, from May to the November general election effective 2022. Along with the change in election day, those local elected officials whose terms are set to expire June 30, 2022, will remain in office until after the November election. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 8. Seating is limited at in-person meetings to allow for social distancing. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.