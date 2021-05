Giro d’Italia stage 6: It wasn’t just the weather that was changeable on stage 6 of the Italian Grand Tour, the overall ranking was turned upside down. Gino Mäder won the stage for the leaderless Bahrain Victorious team, but INEOS Grenadiers put the pressure on in the heavy rain to split the race for Egan Bernal. Alessandro De Marchi was blown out of the pink jersey to be replaced by Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ as Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) moved into second overall.