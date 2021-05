The title opener in San Francisco author Ethel Rohan’s new short story collection, “In the Event of Contact” (Dzanc Books, $16.95, 180 pages), revolves around Irish identical triplets, one of whom cannot bear to be touched in any way by any other human being. One of her sisters seethes with jealousy and resentment when she sees someone she considers a rank interloper managing to break through that barrier.