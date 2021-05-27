Cancel
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Kourtney Meets Howie In Preview For This Week's Episode

Cover picture for the articleShadow and Act has an exclusive clip from this week's episode of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In the clip below, Kourtney (played by Dara Renee) is the manager of Salt Lake Slices and meets her new employee Howie (played by Roman Banks). As the first time we'll see Howie, you'll find that he and Kourtney don't exactly start off on the right foot.

Olivia Rodrigo
Larry Saperstein
#High School Musical#Disney#Salt Lake Slices#Big Red#Original Songs
EntertainmentDecider

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Star Julia Lester Isn’t Afraid to Get Serious

Don’t be fooled by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ delightful renditions of “Belle” and “Bet on It.” This Disney+ show isn’t afraid to get serious. In Season 2’s third episode, “Valentine’s Day,” Ashlyn (Julia Lester) reflects on what it means to be cast as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. Underneath the excitement of her peers is a heartfelt discussion about typecasting, fear, and body positivity.
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Quarantine Stream: I Watched ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ to Find Out Which White Boy Broke Olivia Rodrigo’s Heart

(Welcome to The Quarantine Stream, a new series where the /Film team shares what they’ve been watching while social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.) The Series: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Where You Can Stream It: Disney+ The Pitch: The students at East High School, where Disney filmed the wildly popular High School Musical movies, prepare […]
High SchoolTVLine

High School Musical Sneak Peek: Carlos and Gina Come to Blows Backstage

The students of East High might want to save some of their drama for the actual production. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek from Friday’s episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+), and it looks like tensions are finally mounting between Beauty and the Beast co-choreographers Carlos and Gina. (Real talk: Did anyone think that partnership wouldn’t go down in flames?)
EntertainmentDaily Californian

Start of something new: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ starts 2nd season with optimistic enthusiasm

In an era in which reboots and spinoff series dominate television, it may come as no surprise that the iconic “High School Musical” film trilogy has inspired a television show: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” The first season premiered in late 2019 and concluded with East High’s production of “High School Musical” — a chaotic performance full of romantic tension, musical numbers and plenty of drama to carry the show forward to a second season. The second season of the series does not follow the formula of its preceding season; the teenagers do not perform a stage version of “High School Musical 2.” Instead, the first three episodes reveal that this season will be the start of something new.
Theater & Danceholrmagazine.com

High School Musical’s Couple Reunited for New Holiday Movie

Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu reunited for the first time after starring in the High School Musical films, to work on a holiday movie project. Lifetime has devised a new storyline for a holiday movie which is featuring one of the most loved High School Musical couples, Taylor McKessie (Coleman) and Chad Danforth (Bleu). The two will be working together in A Christmas Dance Reunion. The movie focuses on Lucy Mortimer (Coleman), “a successful attorney”, and her mother taking a holiday retreat to Winterleigh Resort. There, Lucy reunites with her childhood Christmas dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Bleu), who also happens to be the nephew of the resort’s owner.
Entertainmentdekalbcountyonline.com

Disney’s High School Musical Jr. (Live Stream)

Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical comes to life in this fun musical! It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.
EntertainmentDaily Californian

Start of something new: 4th episode of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ does not break free from drama

“High School Musical” is perhaps most commonly recognized by the song “We’re All In This Together.” Though this mantra may seem blatantly straightforward, the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” demonstrates the importance of sticking together, particularly when there is a strong temptation to go your own way. The fourth episode of the second season, entitled “The Storm,” presents a both literally and metaphorically dark and stormy atmosphere as the crew works through conflict while being trapped inside East High School during an intense snowstorm.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Olivia Rodrigo and Drivers License: Composition, records, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter … A look back at the hit that changed her life

Discover the story behind Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Drivers License” which made the music world tremble, but also the planet people!. Olivia Rodrigo is a hit at the moment with her very first album entitled Sour. The proof, the singer is very present in the Billboard ranking of the week, with three of her songs in the Hot 100 and her opus in first position of the Billboard 200. We first got to know Olivia Rodrigo through the role of Nini, which she plays in the reboot of High School Musical as a series available on Disney +. But it’s really with his song “Drivers License” that the singer will experience a real triumph. If the title was at the top of the charts upon its release, it also greatly intrigued fans as to the meaning of its lyrics which would be linked to the love triangle in which Olivia Rodrigo is with Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. Indeed, the singer has a romantic relationship with her partner in the series, Joshua Bassett who would have betrayed her, she does not hesitate to tackle him. So we decided to come back for you on the story of this world hit, which made the planet people tremble.
MusicPosted by
Q 96.1

Q 96.1 Weekly Music Recap

A lot of pop music news this week as the Billboard Music Awards honored the biggest names in the music industry. There’s nothing like a summer breeze to make you feel good - and cruising down route 1 with your windows down and cracking Q 96.1. knowing what the stars...
TV & Videos1043theparty.com

Hot 8@8 Countdown: 06/07/2021

Here is tonight’s Hot 8@8 Countdown, brought to you by Juanito’s Mexican Cocina!. 1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X (5th Night @ #1) 4. “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat & Sza (4 Nights @ #1) 5. “Your Power” – Billie Eilish. 6. “You’” –...
Behind Viral Videosktswblog.net

Olivia Rodrigo’s Diverse Musical Influences Give SOUR a Unique Edge

Olivia Rodrigo is the newest teen pop sensation taking over the charts this year with her debut album SOUR. With the aid of Tik-Tok, Rodrigo was able to break into mainstream music while still maintaining her role on Disney Channel’s “High school Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Her song, “All I Want,” which was featured in the series, went viral on Tik-Tok in 2019. This introduced Rodrigo to an age group outside of her normal Disney-watching demographic.