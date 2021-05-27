newsbreak-logo
What Jimmy G learned from Brady that he can apply to Lance

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Garoppolo has gone from apprentice to mentor in the blink of an eye. Garoppolo was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft to eventually take over for Tom Brady. That, of course, sparked a historic second act of Brady's career which led the Patriots to trade Garoppolo to the 49ers in 2017.

49ers Mailbag: When will Trey Lance be ready? And other post-draft questions

Well, the 49ers got their quarterback. Is he the guy of the present or the future? Maybe both? What better time to try and figure out exactly where this franchise is and where it’s going than a couple weeks after the draft has concluded. There’s almost enough space for a wide-viewed perspective. With that in mind, I took a look at answering some of your pressing questions about the draft and offseason.
FanSided

Trey Lance ultimately needs to cut down on 49ers interceptions

While Trey Lance is expected to deliver a lot to the 49ers over his career, cutting down on the team’s interception numbers would be a great start. Ultimately, whether or not the San Francisco 49ers were right to trade up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance will hinge on his abilities to be a true franchise-caliber signal-caller for the next five-plus years.
An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

On Wednesday, the league is set to release dates and times for all 272 games slated for the 2021 season, including each of the San Francisco 49ers 17 regular season matchups. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
Report: 49ers planning to open Levi’s Stadium at full capacity in 2021

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are planning on a full Levi's Stadium when they host the Packers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. More San Francisco 49ers News. 2021 Schedule Tracker:...
Daily Herald

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million - meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.
Setting an over-under for Jimmy Garoppolo starts in 2021

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo will top the San Francisco 49ers QB depth chart, but for how long with Trey Lance waiting?. More San Francisco 49ers News. McShay believes Trey Lance will start more...
The Big Lead

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Should Be Historically Good Next Season

Tom Brady had a pretty good first season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and the Bucs went 11-5 in the regular season. They also won the Super Bowl. Combine all that with the fact that they didn't lose the Lombardi Trophy in a river and it was an overall success. Now for the scary part: Brady struggled for half the year according to Brady on a recent podcast appearance (via Joe Bucs Fan):
Why Kittle loved Jimmy G's reaction to QB battle with Lance

George Kittle has long been one of Jimmy Garoppolo's biggest cheerleaders, stating numerous times that he believes Garoppolo is the right quarterback to win a Super Bowl with the 49ers. Garoppolo will enter training camp as QB1 but will have to hold off No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to...
NFL players to root for in 2021: One selection from each team

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Poring over all 32 NFL teams, Adam Rank identifies one player to root for on each roster in 2021. Why does Dak Prescott have his support? Which rookies made the list?
49erswebzone

‘They’re awesome’: Trey Lance discusses finally meeting Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers QBs

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance is all business. The rookie quarterback is focused on the job at hand with the San Francisco 49ers. Over the next three days, that will involve a rookie minicamp, his first foray to the NFL. Over the offseason and probably for much of his rookie year, Lance will get to know head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense as best he can.
49ers’ Trey Lance, poised for NFL practice debut, thrilled to have teammates again

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who has played one game in the past 488 days, and he hasn't been part of a team since he declared for the draft Oct. 6, has been particularly eager for Friday. He will participate in his first NFL practice as the 49ers open their three-day rookie minicamp in Santa Clara.
Greg Papa: 49ers have an ‘Alex Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes scenario’ at QB

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers play-by-play announces Greg Papa says that the 49ers have an 'Alex Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes scenario' at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. More San Francisco 49ers News. Schefter:...
NFL put Bucs-Patriots in Week 4 so story can be about Tom Brady’s return

When the NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2021 season last week, it showed that the most anticipated game on the slate will take place on Sunday night in Week 4. That is when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will head to Gillette Stadium to face his former team for the first time. NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz told Peter King of Football Morning in America that each network “lobbied for that game” and that early iterations of the schedule didn’t have it on Sunday night.
FanSided

49ers offense hinges on Jimmy Garoppolo’s health, per Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report just gave the 49ers offense a slightly above-average ranking entering 2021, hinging on whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo stays healthy. It’s an overplayed narrative, but there’s a good deal of truth saying the San Francisco 49ers will likely go as far as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will take them in 2021.
Is Jimmy Garoppolo Willing to Help Trey Lance in San Francisco?

Weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded 12 spots up with plans in mind to draft another quarterback. Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t give current QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo a call until after the breaking news had circulated Twitter. Shanahan told Garoppolo that he wanted to give him some competition. However a blockbuster trade like that screams “replacement,” and Garoppolo wasn’t too happy about it. But, when draft day rolled around and the 49ers selected North Dakota State product, Trey Lance, at No. 3 overall, Garoppolo was the first to text him and congratulate him.
Why Trey Lance Doesn't Need to Beat out Jimmy Garoppolo to Start

Jimmy Garoppolo is the starting quarterback for the 49ers. At least, as of right now he is. That very well can change once training camp and the preseason concludes. Lance has the next three months to continue to embed himself in the playbook and improve his technique. It really would not surprise me to see him supplant Garoppolo as the Week 1 starter. Kyle Shanahan himself even gave clues to it being a competition in training camp should Lance show enough by then.
Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.