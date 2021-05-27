newsbreak-logo
Tilled Raises $11 Million Series A to Provide PayFac-as-a-Service Infrastructure to Software Companies

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayment facilitation startup accelerates growth as it enables the booming SaaS industry to monetize payments; appoints investor Rebecca Lynn of Canvas Ventures and fintech leader Abhinav Tiwari to board. PayFac-as-a-Service startup Tilled announced the close of $11 million in Series A funding to empower software companies to monetize the payments...

aithority.com
