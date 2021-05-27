Tilled Raises $11 Million Series A to Provide PayFac-as-a-Service Infrastructure to Software Companies

Latest Research Study on Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Public Cloud Infrastructure. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services Inc (United States), Phoenix NAP (United States), Microsoft Azure (United States), Google Cloud Platform (United States), VMware (United States), IBM Cloud (United States), Rackspace (United States), Red Hat Software (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle Cloud (United States)