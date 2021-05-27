Little Hearts

A virtual talk later this month through the Museum of Food and Drink celebrates Albanian cooks and their dishes. Albanian cuisine — woven from threads of Balkan, Mediterranean and Ottoman traditions — features dishes like stuffed vegetables, phyllo pastries, meatballs and yogurt. For more details transmitted straight from Albania, the Museum of Food and Drink and the Greene Space have organized a virtual 90-minute talk and a cooking demonstration. Representatives from RRNO, a group of Albanian chefs with a mission to preserve and promote the cuisine, will discuss it and demonstrate two recipes at the end.