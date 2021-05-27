Little Hearts

Every now and again, a game comes out of nowhere and really surprises you. I’d not heard much about The Wild at Heart, but from the second I started to play, I could tell it was something special. There are plenty of genres and inspirations throughout. Breath of the Wild, Pikmin, and Where the Wild Things Are are just a handful of them. It’s a hand-drawn puzzler with Metroidvania elements and bags of charm. It’ll also pull at your heartstrings as your adventure takes you deep into the woods.