TetraScience Launches First Life Sciences R&D Data Cloud With Bidirectional Integration

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Release of Tetra Data Platform Fully Automates the Round Trip Communication Between Instruments and Eln/Lims Systems for Global Pharmaceutical and Biotech Organizations. TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced that the latest release of its Tetra Data Platform (TDP) includes bidirectional data integration capabilities for fully traceable round trip automation between lab instruments and ELN/LIMS systems. TDP now enables scientists to seamlessly build experiments in their ELN/LIMS, send those experiment designs to a variety of instruments directly from the ELN/LIMS, and receive the raw data and results in their ELN/LIMS for further analysis and iterative experiment design, providing GxP-ready data flow, eliminating manual transcription, and removing legacy point to point connections.

aithority.com
