Significant Shift in Consumer Behavior Reveals Implications for Brands to Accelerate Transformations Coming Out of the Pandemic, According to New MoneyGram Data Index

The past year has created a dramatic shift in consumer behavior that has forever changed the retail environment to be more digital and customer-centric. MoneyGram, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, announced the results of its first-ever MoneyGram Data Index – a national poll focused on how consumer behavior and expectations toward companies have evolved since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data shows that everything from how consumers spend and send money to how they interact with brands has changed in this new normal. The following trends highlight the importance for direct-to-consumer brands and financial services firms to adapt their strategies to emerge from the pandemic even stronger.