Granny Squibb’s Launches a New Cocktail in Time for Summer

By Malia Erickson
rimonthly.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefreshing cranberry iced tea, a zing of limoncello and a splash of extra smooth Rhode Island-produced Rhodium vodka: Granny Squibb’s organic iced team company’s new cocktail, fittingly dubbed the Rhode Island Iced Tea, may be the perfect summer sipper. The Rhode Island-based organic iced tea brand has partnered with local,...

www.rimonthly.com
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Running and ice tea company is pretty sweet for Granny Squibb’s McShane

Achievement Honoree: Kelly McShane, The Granny Squibb Co. LLC. KELLEY MCSHANE EXPERIENCED the small-state connectivity of doing business in Rhode Island in the midst of becoming a partner-owner of Providence-based The Granny Squibb Co. LLC. with her husband, Nick Carr. The business transaction in 2018 had a decidedly intimate, laid-back...
