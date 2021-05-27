newsbreak-logo
GoSite Names PayPal, Amazon, GoDaddy Leaders to Top Roles to Grow All-in-one Small Business Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhavin Rawal, Randall Turner, and Gary Arnold bring decades of small business expertise to GoSite. GoSite, an all-in-one platform for small businesses selling services, announced three top level hires – Bhavin Rawal, Randall Turner, and Gary Arnold – to further invest in supporting small business growth. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way small business owners run their businesses by making it easier for their customers to find, book, and pay for services online.

aithority.com
