GoSite Names PayPal, Amazon, GoDaddy Leaders to Top Roles to Grow All-in-one Small Business Platform
Bhavin Rawal, Randall Turner, and Gary Arnold bring decades of small business expertise to GoSite. GoSite, an all-in-one platform for small businesses selling services, announced three top level hires – Bhavin Rawal, Randall Turner, and Gary Arnold – to further invest in supporting small business growth. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform and mobile app transforms the way small business owners run their businesses by making it easier for their customers to find, book, and pay for services online.aithority.com