Two People arrested on Drug Charges
Deputies with the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on multiple charges including the possession of illegal drugs. On May 24, an investigation was opened into drug activity in Rabun County. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Presley Nicole Cochran of Otto, North Carolina and 31-year-old Christopher Levi Owens of Clayton for possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property. The drugs involved were methamphetamine and heroin.sky963.com