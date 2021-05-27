Two People arrested on Drug Charges

On May 5, a deputy of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office met with a woman, who said her identity had been stolen in Pennsylvania. She told the deputy that sometime in January she received a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor concerning Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments. The letter was sent to her former address in Milledgeville, Georgia, but that she has lived in Clayton for the past three years. She said that the last four digits of the Social Security on the statement were the same as hers but that she has not noticed any changes to her bank accounts, credit cards, or Social Security. The deputy advised her to call the Social Security Office to have them put a hold on her account until they can get the situation resolved.