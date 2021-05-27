Wreck on Wildcat Hill Drive

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent felony burglary from the Stateline Package Store on U.S. 441 in Dillard. On May 5, a deputy was dispatched to the store in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. The deputy spoke with an employee, who stated that when he arrived at work, he noticed the front right side glass door had been shattered. The deputy was then shown a video that showed two people walk up to the store from the North Carolina line. One of them shattered the glass out of the door and then both of them went inside the store for about three minutes and left with a bottle of liquor. The estimated damage to the glass door is $1,000. The case has been turned over to the Rabun County Criminal Investigations Division.