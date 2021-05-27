Cancel
Tiger, GA

Wreck on Wildcat Hill Drive

By Chad Dorsett
 9 days ago

A deputy of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office worked a recent wreck on Wildcat Hill Drive in Tiger. The driver of a 2010 Ford Ranger was backing out of a parking space and hit a 2008 Ford F250. No one was injured in the two-vehicle collision.

Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Two Recent DUI Arrests in Rabun County

Two people were recently arrested on driving under the influence (DUI) charges in Rabun County. On May 1, a deputy of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office was taking part in a highway safety check at the intersection of Warwoman Road and Battle Branch Church Road. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport driven by 24-year-old Jacob Aaron Michael of Clayton was stopped due to the odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle. After failing field sobriety tests, Michael was arrested for DUI and given citations for an expired tag, failure to maintain lane, and affixing license plate with intent to conceal. On May 5, a deputy responded to the scene of a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 76 West and Camp Harbour Lane to assist a Dillard Police Officer. The officer told the deputy that he stopped a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 78-year-old Alvin Fletcher of Blairsville for driving into oncoming lanes. The deputy smelled an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle when he approached it. After failing field sobriety tests, Fletcher was arrested for DUI and given a citation for reckless driving.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Burglary from Stateline Package Store under Investigation

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent felony burglary from the Stateline Package Store on U.S. 441 in Dillard. On May 5, a deputy was dispatched to the store in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. The deputy spoke with an employee, who stated that when he arrived at work, he noticed the front right side glass door had been shattered. The deputy was then shown a video that showed two people walk up to the store from the North Carolina line. One of them shattered the glass out of the door and then both of them went inside the store for about three minutes and left with a bottle of liquor. The estimated damage to the glass door is $1,000. The case has been turned over to the Rabun County Criminal Investigations Division.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Lakemont Man arrested on Warrant

Two deputies of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office drove up Walnut Mountain Road in Rabun Gap for reports of a vehicle left in the roadway on May 6. The deputies located two men near the car. One of them was identified as 20-year-old Kevin Lee Swafford of Lakemont, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Clayton Police Department for failure to appear. He was arrested and transported to the Rabun County Detention Center for booking.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

One Recent Wreck in Rabun County

Deputies of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office worked one recent wreck in the county. On May 1, the driver of a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle drove off the roadway in a curve on Highway 197 then over-corrected causing her to lose control of the motorcycle and lay it down. The driver was transported to Habersham Medical Center by Rabun County EMS for injuries sustained in the single-vehicle collision.
Dillard, GAsky963.com

Burglary at Marathon in Dillard under Investigation

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a recent felony first-degree burglary from the Marathon gas station in Dillard. On April 28, around 1:30am, deputies responded to the business on U.S. 441 for an alarm. Surveillance video showed suspects throwing an object through the glass pane door and then stealing a case of Corona beer, 10 boxes of vape pens, several boxes of cigarettes, and a bundle of $1 bills. In total, the owner estimated the loss to be around $469.
Tiger, GAsky963.com

Tiger Man arrested for Unlawful Conduct during 911 Call

A Tiger man stands charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call. On April 30, Rabun County 911 received more than ten calls from 36-year-old Jesse Coleman Craig Hopkins of Tiger stating that people were watching him and that his dogs had been poisoned. He called 911 again stating that someone had made entry into his home and that he was in fear for his safety. Deputies responded to his residence and searched it as well as checked the wellbeing of his dogs. No one was located in the residence and the dogs seemed fine. Then Hopkins admitted to them that he had used methamphetamine. He was arrested for unlawful conduct during a 911 call due to making false claims that someone had made entry into his residence unlawfully. He was transported to the Rabun County Detention Center for booking.