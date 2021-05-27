Wreck on Wildcat Hill Drive

Two people were recently arrested on driving under the influence (DUI) charges in Rabun County. On May 1, a deputy of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office was taking part in a highway safety check at the intersection of Warwoman Road and Battle Branch Church Road. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport driven by 24-year-old Jacob Aaron Michael of Clayton was stopped due to the odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle. After failing field sobriety tests, Michael was arrested for DUI and given citations for an expired tag, failure to maintain lane, and affixing license plate with intent to conceal. On May 5, a deputy responded to the scene of a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 76 West and Camp Harbour Lane to assist a Dillard Police Officer. The officer told the deputy that he stopped a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 78-year-old Alvin Fletcher of Blairsville for driving into oncoming lanes. The deputy smelled an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle when he approached it. After failing field sobriety tests, Fletcher was arrested for DUI and given a citation for reckless driving.