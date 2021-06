The news arrived abruptly over the weekend that Bino Ranson, Maryland basketball's longest-tenured staff member, is leaving for a job at DePaul. The move, seemingly a financial one -- DePaul is said to have raised his salary by about 50 percent -- was a surprise. Not only did Ranson predate head coach Mark Turgeon at Maryland, having been retained from Gary Williams' staff, but he also seemed like a Maryland lifer, a proud Baltimore native who loved his job and often talked about state and school pride.