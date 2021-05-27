Cancel
Coweta County, GA

Sheriff’s office posts $10,000 reward in disappearance of Coweta County mother of 3

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A $10,000 reward has been issued in hopes of finding a missing mother of three from Coweta County.

Tiffany Foster hasn’t been seen or heard from since March 1. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested her fiancé Reginald Roberston last month on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said those charges are related to an incident that happened before Foster disappeared.

Foster, 35, was last seen at the Lakeside Apartments in Newnan on March 1 when she left her apartment to go shopping.

Deputies said she texted her mother, which is the last text she appears to have sent. She has not had any contact with her family since then.

“She’s my best friend. This has devastated our family. As you can imagine, no child should have to worry about where their mother is and the condition that their mother is in,” her sister said.

Foster was reported missing March 2 after she did not report to her college class. On March 5, Foster failed to show up for work.

Her car was found on March 8 in College Park with her purse and credit card inside. A few days later, on March 11, she missed a flight to Texas that she had already prepaid for.

Foster is also known as Tiffany Starks. She is described as 5′2″ and 220 pounds.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office posted the $10,000 reward Thursday, asking anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts to call them at 770-253-1502.

If that information leads to her safe return, that person will receive the reward.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

