Even after early NHL playoff exit, Panthers still optimistic

(Bally Sports) – Well, here we are. We’ve (nearly) made it through the mutated version of an NHL regular season and, honestly, that seems like an accomplishment in and of itself given all the bumps in the road along the way. With most teams having completed their 56-game slate in this pandemic-shortened season, we have an opportunity to find some normalcy by arguing about individual awards and who deserves hardware after the strange season that was.