newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Even after early NHL playoff exit, Panthers still optimistic

By TIM REYNOLDS
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers already know one thing that will be different going into next season. Expectations will not be low. That’s a welcome change. Progress, and a lot of it, was made this season by the Panthers. They had their best regular season winning percentage in franchise history, but still couldn’t get out of the first round of the playoffs — so it’s now 25 years and counting since Florida won a postseason series.

www.seattletimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Scotty Bowman
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Keith Yandle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Ncaa Tournament#Tampa Bay#Free Games#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers#Boston College#Gaa#Panthers President#Nhl History#Optimistic#Key Players#Even Strength Goals#Streak#Franchise History#Backstopping Usa Hockey#Goalie Spencer Knight#Positives#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLspotonflorida.com

5 Takeaways: 'Unstoppable' Barkov's OT Winner Sends Panthers Past Stars

SUNRISE, Fla. - The opportunity was too good to pass up.Sent to the power play in overtime, Aleksander Barkov rocketed a one-timer into the top right corner of the cage to lift the Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Stars at BB&T Center on Monday. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Game 51: Hawks 4, Cats 5

The starting lineup with Ian Mitchell in for Nicolas Beaudin and Philipp Kurashev in for Pius Suter:. With Wyatt Kalynuk giving chase, Anthony Duclair got out of the penalty box, received an outlet pass, and carried it around almost the entire perimeter of his offensive zone before cutting to the middle to score on Kevin Lankinen.
NHLFrankfort Times

Barkov scores OT winner, Panthers over Stars 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored 2:50 into overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Nikita Gusev, Gustav Forsling and MacKenzie Weegar also scored for the Panthers, and Owen Tippett had two assists. Copyright 2021 The Associated...
NHLspotonflorida.com

Aleksander Barkov's goal in overtime lifts Panthers over Stars

SUNRISE - Aleksander Barkov scored 2:50 into overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Nikita Gusev, Gustav Forsling and MacKenzie Weegar also scored for the Panthers, and Owen Tippett had two assists. Spencer Knight...
NHLNHL

Duclair scores three points, Panthers hold off Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist for the Florida Panthers in a 5-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday. "I guess the puck is just finding me," Duclair said. "We're making more plays, obviously chemistry has been a huge factor with the new additions we had come into the lineup. Things are clicking, not only me, but obviously the whole team. It's nice to see."
NHLNHL

Trophy Tracker weekly division leaders include Barkov, Grubauer

MacKinnon, Theodore, Hedman among other favorites according to NHL.com writers. NHL.com will be running weekly installments of the Trophy Tracker series this season, looking at leaders for the Hart (MVP), Norris (top defenseman), Vezina (top goalie) and Calder (top rookie) trophies. Though there can be only one winner for each award at the end of the season, five NHL.com writers per division will be ranking their top three for each award. Here is the final installment of the regular season.
NHLlitterboxcats.com

Panthers hold on for 5-4 win over Blackhawks

Anthony Duclair and Aleksander Barkov combined for three goals and five points as the Florida Panthers posted a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in their final road game of the regular season. Duclair opened the scoring at the 7:54 mark when he exited the penalty box and received a...
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks drop fourth straight

The Blackhawks fell to the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday at the United Center. 1. The Blackhawks lost four in a row for the third time this season and finished the campaign with a 2-4-2 record against the Panthers. They have five regular-season games left — three on the road against Carolina and two at home against Dallas. The most the Blackhawks can finish with is 60 points and it just won't be enough to secure a playoff spot.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Florida Panthers Clinch Playoff Berth in Successful Month of April

The Florida Panthers continue their run as one of the best teams in the NHL. Finishing off the month of April, they currently sit tied for second in the Central Division and trail the Carolina Hurricanes by two points for the division lead. With only a few games left in their season, they’ve shown they can hang with top teams and play at an elite level.
NHLNHL

Preview: Panthers Want to 'Ramp Things Up' in Matchup with Stars

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Still jockeying for position heading into the playoffs, the Panthers will look to pick up another big two points when they close the book on their season series with the Stars at BB&T Center on Monday. As it stands now, the Panthers (34-14-5) are tied with the...
NHLchattanoogacw.com

NHL awards: The envelopes please

(Bally Sports) – Well, here we are. We’ve (nearly) made it through the mutated version of an NHL regular season and, honestly, that seems like an accomplishment in and of itself given all the bumps in the road along the way. With most teams having completed their 56-game slate in this pandemic-shortened season, we have an opportunity to find some normalcy by arguing about individual awards and who deserves hardware after the strange season that was.
NHLNHL

Preview: Panthers and Lightning Battle in Prelude to Playoff Series

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Panthers and Lightning are about to see a whole lot of each other. In a prelude to a playoff matchup nearly 30 years in the making, the Sunshine State rivals will both be looking to lock down home-ice advantage in the upcoming series when they wrap up the regular season with a critical two-game set at BB&T Center beginning on Saturday night.
NHLNHL

Cats & Coffee: The Final Homestand

Good morning and welcome to "Cats & Coffee," a weekly segment, presented by Koffee Kult, in which we serve up an exciting look at what's on deck for your Florida Panthers. Like our friends at Koffee Kult, this forecast serves up only the best -- so sit back, sip and enjoy our latest brew of news, notes and information.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Florida Panthers Are Prepared for the Playoffs

The Florida Panthers enter the postseason as the second seed in the Central Division with a record 35-14-5 with 75 points. Their opponent in the first round will be the defending Stanley Cup Champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Panthers won the season series with a record of 5-2-1 against the Lightning. However, the playoffs are a whole new ball game altogether.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Awards Predictions

Runner Up: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, C. The Hart Trophy is awarded annually to the “player judged most valuable to his team” and this year it will go to Connor McDavid. McDavid has been on a whole different level this year, scoring 100 points in 53 games which is by far the most in the league. McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl are single-handedly carrying the Oilers to the playoffs. Without McDavid on the OIlers, they would have drastically gotten worse which is why McDavid is deserving of this award.
NHLCBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Sends two assists

Bennett (undisclosed) produced a pair of assists, four shots on goal, four PIM, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1. Bennett had a hand in goals by both of his linemates as Jonathan Huberdeau and Owen Tippett scored in the third period. The 24-year-old Bennett enters the postseason with 19 points in 30 playoff contests in his career. He's clicked effectively as the Panthers' second-line center, and he tends to elevate his game when it matters most -- this could be a breakout for the Ontario native if the Panthers make a deep run.