Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

A Silhouette in the Sky

By Katelyn Bloomquist
midwesthome.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, David Benrud and Greg Foster built themselves a modern cottage in Minneapolis’ bustling Linden Hills neighborhood. Although rich in architectural details and teeming with beauty, this metro-locked abode was missing one meaningful piece of their lifelong dream: the functionality for farming, crafting, building furniture, boating, and nurturing their shared passion for the outdoors and nature. They didn’t crave an escape or weekend getaway, per se—their sights were set on a second home.

midwesthome.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Second Wind#Black Beauty#Modern Architecture#White Walls#Landscape Architecture#Stone Walls#Tea2 Architects#Cotswold#Neutral Color Palette#Mysterious Shadows#Sunlight Dance#Brilliant Architecture#Amazing Designers#Expansive Windows#Wood Floors#Architectural Details#Panoramic Views#White Oak Flooring#Cabinetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Landscaping
Related
Charlotte, NCscoopcharlotte.com

Your Home Color Trends for 2021

Trends can be tough to follow; they always seem to change just when you’ve embraced one. Luckily, when it comes to color trends, paint makes it easy to stay up-to-date and change when you feel the need. Depending on how high a quality paint you choose and how much traffic your room gets, you should repaint your interior walls anywhere from every 3 years to every 7 years.
Fincastle, VAtheroanoker.com

Pie in the Sky

The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle overcomes COVID-19 obstacles to establish their restaurants and variety of dining experiences. Who would start a restaurant in a pandemic? Well the Barketts of Botetourt did, and the Fincastle eatery is thriving because of a sound business plan and enticing offerings. “My husband Erryn and...
Home & Gardenhawaiitelegraph.com

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
New Suffolk, NYbehindthehedges.com

Nautical-inspired Bayfront on North Fork Asks Just Under $3 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. Located on the North Fork, this home at the water’s edge boasts 180-degree panoramic views of the bay from nearly every room. Inspired by all things nautical, the home at 1200 1st Street in New Suffolk is listed at $2.995 million with Douglas Elliman’s Kristy Naddell.
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

How to Care for Your Citrus Tree

San Diego’s climate is ripe for the picking when it comes to growing citrus trees. No matter your palate preference—limes, lemons, oranges, grapefruits—these sun-loving trees all require the same kind of care. That’s according to David Archer, owner of Bonita Creek Nursery, who filled out our tip sheet on how to care for your citrus tree.
ApparelComplex

Patta Take on Classic Sebago Silhouettes with Sailing-Inspired SS21 Release

Patta and Sebago have joined forces to create a capsule showcasing their mutual goals for the SS21 collection. The partnership is the latest in a growing list of collaborations after link ups with C.P. Company and Kappa, with this range featuring the Portland-based brand’s Ranger Boot and the Sebago Sailing Jacket that stay true to the label’s roots.
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

A mindfully redesigned and extended Victorian villa

Sometimes what you wish for is not what will actually make you happy. Such was the case for the owners of this Victorian house, who had imagined life in a stucco Georgian terrace but, through circumstance and love of their local area, found themselves deciding to stay put in their double-fronted villa on a leafy south London avenue.
EntertainmentRecycled Crafts

Beginner’s Guide to Punch Needle Book Review

Looking to learn more about the latest crafting craze punch needle? Then this book which you can purchase over at Annie’s Craft Store might be what you are looking for. Inspired by rug hooking, this is a fun and relaxing craft with so many design and project possibilities. Written by...
Gardeninggardentherapy.ca

Outdoor Lighting Ideas for the Garden

Adding lighting to landscaping can showcase plants in a new way, illuminate a pathway, or just create a warm glow. Here are a few outdoor lighting ideas to use throughout the year. Part of the joy of gardening is creating a serene place where I can go to relax and...
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Sumi coat stands by Nichetto Studio for Schönbuch

Dezeen Showroom: German brand Schönbuch has launched Sumi, a range of modular coat stands with hooks that Nichetto Studio has designed to resemble tree branches. Sumi is a versatile storage solution suited to homes and public spaces such as waiting rooms, restaurants and hotels. Its modular components can be combined...
Home & Gardengathered.how

How to make a doodled vase

These wonderful vases are inspired by the line drawings of Pablo Picasso. Using paint pens on a simple ceramic vase, Esther has layered the drawings over each other to create an intriguing abstract pattern full of simplicity and beauty. Choose colours to suit your décor, then add your favourite flowers.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Build A Coat Rack Bench That Fits In Your Entryway

An entryway just isn’t the same without a place to hang your coat when you come home. The coat rack has become one of the basic necessities for this sort of space and since you have to have one you might as well make it look nice. In the tutorials and examples that follow you’ll find plenty of ideas and designs to choose from and you’ll also learn how to build a coat rack yourself if you ever feel like it.
Designarchitizer.com

Piyandeling Artisan Workshop // Realrich Architecture Workshop – RAW Architecture

Piyandeling is located in a remote area of Mekarwangi Village, Bandung. This project is a sanctuary space that exercises the design based on the tectonic grammar that was elaborated from Guha Bambu and Alfa Omega School, it forms an adaptation of traditional and more industrial approaches mixing traditional joineries and glued joinery of bamboo.
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

The Best Backpacking Sleeping Bags of 2021

A sleeping bag is one of the most important pieces of camping gear. We’ve found the best backpacking sleeping bags for every use and budget. We’ll say it again: A good sleeping bag can be one of the most crucial investments an outdoors-person makes. It will keep you warm (but not too warm), cozy, and rested.
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Hamburg, NYCitrus County Chronicle

The 1951light in the sky

My parents had a farm outside of Hamburg, New York, south of Buffalo. It was on an isolated dead end road where the Eden Creek and 18 Mile Creek met to flow in to Lake Erie. My sister and I were with an aunt and uncle while our parents went out to feed the cattle.
Interior Designbigeasymagazine.com

Essential Home Improvements You Can Apply in Your Bedroom

The bedroom is where you spend most of your time, especially if you want to spend more time with yourself. Your bedroom is conducive to personal matters where you can freely cuddle with your pillow and sleep with your mattress. Doing a minor change with your bedroom will not cost you a hundred dollars if you are creative and resourceful. Improving the ambiance of your personal space will make it even more accommodating and comfortable.
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...