A Silhouette in the Sky
Twenty years ago, David Benrud and Greg Foster built themselves a modern cottage in Minneapolis’ bustling Linden Hills neighborhood. Although rich in architectural details and teeming with beauty, this metro-locked abode was missing one meaningful piece of their lifelong dream: the functionality for farming, crafting, building furniture, boating, and nurturing their shared passion for the outdoors and nature. They didn’t crave an escape or weekend getaway, per se—their sights were set on a second home.midwesthome.com