Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Using Cubase’s Visibility options to organise your projects

By Sam Willings
musictech.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that you know how to clean up your projects with Groups and Folders, let’s look at using Cubase’s Visibility functions to remove clutter from your screens. The last thing you want when working on a big project is to spend time locating a specific instrument or group. By hiding unnecessary channels in Cubase, we can work much more efficiently.

www.musictech.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steinberg Cubase#Music Technology#Bedrock#News Channels#Groups#Channel Types#Youtube Channel#English#Brancaccio Aisher#Parlophone#Player One Records#Musictech Youtube#Specific Channels#Weekly Daw Tutorials#Ableton#Techniques#Unnecessary Channels#Clutter#Labels#Weekly Updates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Project Gorgon is adding an optional subscription and perks with today’s update

Project Gorgon is much-loved around here, winning best indie MMO several years running thanks to its dogged devotion to being, well, the weirdest and most creative MMO around, with antique graphics and a tiny team to match. But one thing is hasn’t pulled off yet is a formal launch, as it’s been lingering in early access for three years, and now it’s finally retooling its entire monetization scheme, something studio Elder Game has been hinting at for ages.
InternetPosted by
Android Police

You can now automate your Zoom calls with IFTTT

With companies realizing that many in-person meetings can be easily replaced by remote calls, services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet have soared in popularity. The geeks in us, though, want to integrate these new tools into our daily routine, and better yet, automate some actions related to them. IFTTT is solving this need for Zoom users first, thanks to a new integration.
SoftwareLifehacker

How to Try Google’s Experimental New RSS Feature in Chrome Canary

Google is testing an experimental RSS-based “Follow” feature in Chrome Canary on Android. Google says the feature is only an “experiment” for now and will decide whether to implement the feature publicly based on user and developer feedback, but this seems like good news for RSS lovers like me. If...
Internetmobigyaan.com

How to generate secure passwords in Google Chrome

To keep users secure from data breaches and hacks, Google Chrome offers several security-related features and keeps adding more at regular intervals along with improving existing features. One such feature is Password Manager. It doesn’t just help users by storing the login credentials but also offers a handy feature of...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

You Love Cloud-Native Tech but Do You Know What it Advocates?

If you are a web or software developer, a DevOps engineer, or a data scientist, you have surely heard the term cloud-native. Sometimes, when we stumble upon a term all the time, we somehow develop a mental idea of what it might mean. Something like an outline. However, do we actually know what it means?
MicrosoftItproportal

The ‘out of the box’ digital workplace – how do you design yours?

The Hybrid workplace is here to stay for most. A Deloitte survey found that 42 percent of employees would like to work in a blend of in the office and at home, long-term while in a recent BBC poll on 50 of the biggest employers in Britain, employing over 1.1 million UK workers between them, management say they have no plans to bring employees back into the office full time.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Aesthetic Epistemology: A Review of Erna Fiorentini’s “Inducing Visibilities…”

A Brief Review of “Inducing visibilities: An attempt at Santiago Ramón y Cajal’s aesthetic epistemology”. Article by Erna Fiorentini: “Inducing visibilities: An attempt at Santiago Ramón y Cajal’s aesthetic epistemology” / Studies in History and Philosophy of Biological and Biomedical Sciences 42 (2011) 391–394 Erna Fiorentini’s study on the scientist...
Computerstweaklibrary.com

AOMEI BACKUPPER: Is This The Backup Tool You Need?

As the number of cyber-attacks against businesses is on the rise, backing up data and cloning disk becomes vital. This helps stay protected from the data loss situation that can happen due to various reasons. In this post, we will explain how that can be done most easily and quickly...
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

This Chrome experiment could fill the void Google Reader left in my heart

Google just announced an RSS feature for Google Chrome that’d allow users to follow blogs with ease. This is like a very tiny, limited part of the deal that was Google Reader, before Google ended service with the RSS aggregator in the year 2013 after approximately 8 years of service to the public. Now Google is once again “building on the open RSS web standard.”
Computerscdm.link

All versions of Pro Tools now support Ableton Link

The Link-enabled products page has gotten busy, but here’s one you may have heard of – Avid Pro Tools. It’s the latest to support Live’s tech for jamming together across apps, software, and hardware. Just don’t call it sync – Link is networked and all about jumping in and out...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to convert a PyTorch DataParallel project to use DistributedDataParallel

Many posts discuss the differences between PyTorch DataParallel and DistributedDataParallel and why it is best practice to use DistributedDataParallel. “DataParallel is usually slower than DistributedDataParallel even on a single machine due to GIL contention across threads, per-iteration replicated model, and additional overhead introduced by scattering inputs and gathering outputs.”. But...
Computersarxiv.org

Optimizing Oblique Projections for Nonlinear Systems using Trajectories

Reduced-order modeling techniques, including balanced truncation and H2-optimal model reduction, exploit the structure of linear dynamical systems to produce models that accurately capture the dynamics. For nonlinear systems operating far away from equilibria, on the other hand, current approaches seek low-dimensional representations of the state that often neglect low-energy features that have high dynamical significance. For instance, low-energy features are known to play an important role in fluid dynamics where they can be a driving mechanism for shear-layer instabilities. Neglecting these features leads to models with poor predictive accuracy despite being able to accurately encode and decode states. In order to improve predictive accuracy, we propose to optimize the reduced-order model to fit a collection of coarsely sampled trajectories from the original system. In particular, we optimize over the product of two Grassmann manifolds defining Petrov-Galerkin projections of the full-order governing equations. We compare our approach with existing methods such as proper orthogonal decomposition and balanced truncation-based Petrov-Galerkin projection, and our approach demonstrates significantly improved accuracy both on a nonlinear toy model and on an incompressible (nonlinear) axisymmetric jet flow with 69,000 states.
MarketsInvestopedia

Which Vertical Option Spread Should You Use?

Understanding the features of the four basic types of vertical spreads—bull call, bear call, bull put, and bear put—is a great way to further your learning about relatively advanced options strategies. Yet to deploy these strategies effectively, you also need to develop an understanding of which option spread to use in a given trading environment or specific stock situation. First, let’s recap the main features of the four basic vertical spreads.
Computersmusictech.net

Ableton shares full program for its free online Loop Create event

Ableton has unveiled the schedule for its upcoming Loop Create event. The interactive online show enlists industry professionals to share their expertise with attendees for free. : Learn how Ableton Live’s Chorus-Ensemble can be used creatively to thicken your sounds. Loop Create will be hosted on Ableton’s Loop microsite on...
Cell Phonespointblankmusicschool.com

How to Collab Remotely with BeatConnect

For this edition of Friday Forum Live, we were joined by BeatConnect, to showcase their innovative music production collaboration app live. BeatConnect helps you connect your home studio to the world, bringing your tools, instruments and style to the collaboration. The app lets you share sounds and mix and create music with up to four people in a real-time shared environment, giving users a collaborative sequencer, cloud storage, video chat and more, regardless of what DAW you use. Spend more time making music and less time juggling apps and services.
Internetteachercast.net

4 Critical Hacks Every Website Needs

In this episode of the Jeff Bradbury Show, Jeff discusses the 4 things that every podcast website needs to have to be efficient and successful. If you are a new listener to TeacherCast, we would love to hear from you. Please visit our Contact Page and let us know how we can help you today.