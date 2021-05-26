North Korea has banned, among other things, the hairstyle of a “Czech footballer”
“We should pay attention to the slightest signs of capitalist lifestyle and strive to get rid of them,” the North Korean daily Rodong Sinmun wrote. Hairdresser “like a Czech footballer” hit the blacklist of hairdressers, Which actually shows short and spiky hairstyles with a shaved side, the so-called Toothy hair. Dyeing is also not acceptable. There are 15 approved hairstyles for men and women. “For women, the hair should be neither too long nor too short, preferably neatly styled, but not too thick,” explains The Guardian.www.randrlife.co.uk