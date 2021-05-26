North Korea has banned, among other things, the hairstyle of a “Czech footballer”

Pyongyang has clearly criticized the agreement between the United States and South Korea. The abrogation of the missile agreement is evidence of a “double game”. North Korea’s state media has criticized the United States’ agreement to raise the maximum range of South Korean military missiles. In one comment, she accused the United States of pursuing anti-Pyongyang policies and of “doubling the game”. “Although they praise their dialogue, they are engrossed in confrontation,” said the article on Monday, attributed by the Korean Central News Agency to Kim Myung Chol, a “critic of international affairs”.